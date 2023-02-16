© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Kentucky lawmakers look to categorize abortion as homicide

Published February 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky introduced a bill this week that would categorize abortion as homicide and allow pregnant people who get abortions to be charged with murder. At the same time, the state Supreme Court is expected to soon decide whether the state’s “trigger ban” on abortion after the end of Roe v. Wade was constitutional.

Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain the state of abortion in Kentucky.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now