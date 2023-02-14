Pipeline company seeks to release treated water at massive Huntersville gasoline leak site
As Colonial Pipeline continues to clean up a massive 2020 gasoline spill north of Charlotte, the company is asking state regulators for permission to release treated wastewater into a local creek.
It's been 2 ½ years since a 40-inch underground pipeline burst at a nature preserve two miles east of downtown Huntersville, releasing an estimated 2 million gallons of gasoline. State regulators say it's still the largest gasoline spill on land in the U.S.
A judge last summer ordered Colonial Pipeline to pay a $5 million penalty and take corrective actions. That includes pumping and treating contaminated groundwater from recovery wells drilled at the site. Colonial needs a permit to release that groundwater into the nearby North Prong Clark Creek after it's treated.
Colonial has been storing wastewater in tanks and trucking them to a treatment facility.
The state Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing on the request March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Central Piedmont Community College campus in Huntersville.
To see the draft permit and other details, visit the NCDEQ website.
