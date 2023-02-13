What the release of Nicaraguan political prisoners says about its authoritarian government

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega first governed Nicaragua in the 1980s, returning to power in 2007. His rule has increasingly become authoritarian, jailing opposition figures and critical voices in the media. He released 222 political prisoners to the U.S. in a surprise move last week Thursday.

NPR’s Eyder Peralta joins host Robin Young to discuss the prisoner release and what it indicates about Ortega’s government.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.