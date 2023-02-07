What to expect from Biden's State of the Union address

Two years into his term with an expected re-election campaign on the horizon, President Joe Biden will give the annual update to Congress Tuesday night. But the State of the Union address comes as the president contends with a Republican-majority House and a wobbly economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.