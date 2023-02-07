© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Officials conduct controlled release of toxic chemicals after Ohio train derailment

Published February 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Authorities conducted a controlled release of hazardous chemicals aboard the cars of a derailed train in Ohio in order to avoid an explosion. The train derailed on Friday, sending about 50 train cars off the tracks.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Jordan Anderson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

