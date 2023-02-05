Sunday Puzzle: Double or Nothing!

On air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. For each one, add a certain letter of the alphabet twice — without rearranging the other letters — to make a common seven-letter word.

1. VERGE — A

2. ALLOY — B

3. RAKED — C

4. IVIES — D

5. GLAND — E

6. STAIN — G

7. UNFED — I

8. ICING — K

9. WORDY — L

10. LATER — N

11. MINUS — O

12. FOGEY — R

13. EXILE — T

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener (and New York Times crossword contributor) Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Take a word that's in the name of several tourist attractions in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Rearrange the letters in that word to spell the names of two other nations' capitals. What are they?

Challenge answer: Memorial --> Rome, Lima

Winner: Bern Krafsig of Northborough, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Samuel Mace, of Smyrna, Del. Name a fruit in one word. Drop the last two letters. The remaining letters can be rearranged to name two other fruits. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 9th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.