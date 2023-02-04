High above Charlotte, a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts past

Saturday dawned piercingly cold and clear in Charlotte, with only a few wisps of cloud, contrails from high-flying jets and a suspected Chinese spy balloon marring the bright blue sky.

The balloon drifted east across the North Carolina mountains early Saturday. It was spotted sailing over Charlotte by mid-morning, igniting a social media frenzy as residents uploaded pictures of the pale, white orb and local police urged them not to call 911 or shoot at it.

The Chinese foreign ministry says it’s a weather balloon blown off course, but Pentagon officials say they’re confident the balloon — initially spotted over Montana — can gather intelligence. Two military bases appeared to be the balloon’s path, Tillis said, Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg.

But before reaching those installations, the balloon slowly floated over south Charlotte and possibly Matthews, wafting past the Arboretum shopping center before drifting off to the south and east.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says on Twitter that the decision not to destroy the balloon as it passes over rural areas is "puzzling."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has canceled his weekend trip to China, calling the balloon a “violation of U.S. sovereignty."

“That’s no moon.” Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment. It’s flying at 60,000+ feet. Don’t try to shoot it!! Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/SeT0ZTUTvy — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 4, 2023

Spotted the Chinese spy balloon from my Ballantyne home looking south. Saturday, 2/4/23, 11:06 am. @wcnc @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Nj1KHiq8oe — Kevin Stewart (@_Kevin_Stewart) February 4, 2023

My best shot where you can see the payload better. #ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/MjbAjsNxKs — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 4, 2023

@wxbrad hard to see, just from my iPhone. Slightly below the airplane, to the right. Robinson Church, Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/HVzyBNvnGO — Cam (@cam_g_7) February 4, 2023

I see it now in my backyard in south Charlotte #ChinaSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/DrhXZtIvEY — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 4, 2023

The trajectory of the Chinese spy balloon includes flyovers near Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. President Biden’s decision not to destroy it even as it passed through sparsely populated areas is puzzling, and we deserve answers. https://t.co/TLXBwFeO4Y — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 3, 2023

Stepped outside, just in case. And sure enough - there’s the balloon.



View from my back deck, near Columbia, South Carolina.🎈 pic.twitter.com/7SKSf4XFhy — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 4, 2023