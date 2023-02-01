© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Remembering Columbia Space Shuttle 20 years later with former astronaut and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the Texas sky as seen from Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003. (Jason Hutchinson/AP)
20 years ago today, the Columbia Space Shuttle veered out of control and broke apart above Texas after a successful 16-day mission in space. All seven astronauts on board were lost.

Arizona Democratic Sen. and former astronaut Mark Kelly joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about the tragedy, what NASA has learned since and the future of space exploration.

