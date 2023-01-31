© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Electric vehicle price wars pick up speed

Published January 31, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

Price wars are landing in the electric vehicle market. Ford has announced plans to cut the price of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, a rival to Tesla’s popular Model Y. Just weeks ago Tesla announced price drops for its vehicles too. Why, when everything else is going up in price, are electric vehicles headed in the opposite direction?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” that and more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

