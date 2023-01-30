© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What was it like in China over the past few months?

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

In the past four months, China has been through serious upheaval, from economic woes to protests to the ease of the infamous zero-COVID policy and then a huge surge in cases.

Villanova University’s Deb Seligsohn was in China for most of it and got back recently. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a debrief on what the situation was like on the ground and a look at what the year ahead could hold.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

