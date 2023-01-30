Virginia school reopens after 6-year-old student shot teacher: How do parents feel?

Earlier this month, a 6-year-old shot a teacher in a Virginia classroom. In the weeks that followed, new revelations emerged on how the administration handled the shooting. The school board last week terminated the superintendent and the principal of Richneck Elementary School has since left. Now, three weeks later, the school is reopening.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the parent of a 6-year-old student who is in the same class as the shooter. Thomas Britton speaks about concerns, how he’s feeling, and what changes he feels needs to happen as the school reopens Monday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.