How Ukrainian government dismissals will affect the war effort

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Several Ukrainian ministers were dismissed for undisclosed reasons on the heels of reports that Ukraine’s military agreed to pay inflated prices for food meant for Ukrainian troops. The dismissals point to longstanding government corruption, but the timing comes as Germany continues its reluctance on allowing German-made tanks to be used in the war effort.

The Washington Post’s David L. Stern joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now