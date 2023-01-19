Proposed Southeast hydrogen hub involving Duke Energy invited to apply for federal funding

A coalition of energy companies that includes Charlotte-based Duke Energy has made the first cut in its efforts to develop a Southeast hub to produce clean hydrogen.

The U.S. Department of Energy notified the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition three weeks ago that it was one of 33 groups invited to submit a formal application for part of $8 billion in funding nationwide for regional hydrogen hubs.

The group said in November that it's seeking $1.25 million, to be matched with private funds, to create a six-state hydrogen hub from Kentucky to Georgia and Alabama. No locations for any facilities have been discussed publicly.

David Boraks / WFAE Duke Energy headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

Clean hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, could be used in place of gas in electricity generating plants. Duke Energy has said that hydrogen could help meet its goal of net-zero carbon emissions from energy generation by 2050 to help fight climate change.

The Department of Energy said 79 groups had submitted initial concept papers for projects to be funded under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Formal proposals are due in April, and the energy department expects to pick winners in the fall.

Besides Duke, others involved in the coalition are the Southern Company, Tennessee Valley Authority, Louisville Louisville Gas & Electric, Kentucky Utilities and the nonprofit Battelle Memorial Institute.