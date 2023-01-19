Lessons from the 2011 debt limit fight
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will reach its borrowing limit Thursday, and that she will begin “extraordinary measures” to continue paying the country’s bills, measures that will avoid a default until around June. Congress has to agree to raise the debt limit to avoid a default.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR political correspondent Susan Davis about what happened in 2011 when the U.S. was hurtling towards a default but narrowly averted it.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.