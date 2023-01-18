© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
SCOTUS considers case of deaf student denied sign-language interpreter for 12 years

Published January 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case Wednesday about a deaf student who was denied a sign-language interpreter for 12 years while he was a public school student in Michigan. The court is looking at what type of legal options his family has for seeking redress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mark Walsh, a contributing writer who covers the Supreme Court at Education Week.

