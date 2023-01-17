A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism.

She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black Journalists for her years of work. White talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

Beverly White sits in the snow. (Courtesy of Beverly White)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.