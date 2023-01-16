© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What one artist discovered going undercover at an international weapons trade show

Published January 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A convention attendee looks through a display of Sig Sauer semiautomatic rifles during the 35th annual SHOT Show, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)
When you think of arms deals, you may think of a shadowy world of international intrigue. You may not think of giant convention centers with booths, booze and freebies.

Jill Gibbon is an artist and a kind of undercover detective. She sneaks into weapons industry trade shows and uses her art to capture what happens in highly secretive settings. She talks about it with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

