© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

House Republicans target the Department of Justice and FBI

Published January 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Congressional Republicans campaigned on promises to go after the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. Now, they are doing that.

With their new majority, House Republicans created a subcommittee to conduct ongoing investigations into federal law enforcement agencies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post’s congressional investigations reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now