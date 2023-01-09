© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps

Published January 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The Biden administration’s infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials.

Texas Public Radio’s Paul Flahive explains why.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

