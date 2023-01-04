© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Illinois Statehouse to consider proposal to ban assault weapons when legislative session begins

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

With the Illinois Statehouse scheduled to begin its legislative session next week, all eyes are on what happens with a proposed gun control bill.

The bill would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prohibit residents under the age of 21 from buying a gun. The Protecting Illinois Communities Act is in response to the Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people.

Tina Sfondeles, chief political reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the likelihood of whether this bill will pass.

