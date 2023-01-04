© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Health experts dissatisfied with CDC pandemic response forms 'The People's CDC'

Published January 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
A sign at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ron Harris/AP)
A sign at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ron Harris/AP)

Since the early days of the pandemic, the American public has turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on everything from mask-wearing to vaccines. But nearly three years later, a group of doctors and public health experts are dissatisfied with the CDC’s pandemic response, and they want to do something about it.

The group — which calls itself the People’s CDC — has criticized the government agency for lax restrictions and for creating the appearance the pandemic is over.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mindy Thompson Fullilove, a social psychiatrist at The New School. She’s also a members of the People’s CDC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now