Historian Peniel Joseph on the third period of reconstruction

Published January 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

In his new book, Peniel Joseph writes that there have been three periods of Reconstruction in American history. First, the post-Civil War period brought the end of slavery and the fight for Black citizenship and voting rights. The second Reconstruction came a century later, during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Joseph argues that we are in a third era of Reconstruction now.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with him in September.

