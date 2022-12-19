© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Residents of Kyiv left without power after new round of Russian drone attacks on key infrastructure

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

There was a new round of drone attacks in the capital of Ukraine Monday, just before dawn. Ukrainian officials said Russia targeted power plants and critical infrastructure in and around of Kyiv.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with David Stern, who reports for the Washington Post in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now