Phoenix migrant shelter braces for surge as border policy shifts

Published December 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
Beth Strano is one of the leaders of the Welcome Center for asylum seekers in Phoenix. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
The Biden administration is expected to lift a controversial policy known as Title 42, which allows border agents to quickly expel migrants crossing into the U.S. As a result, tens of thousands of people could try to cross the border as soon as next week and that means shelters that serve migrants are preparing for a surge in demand.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd visited the International Rescue Committee’s Welcome Center near downtown Phoenix.

