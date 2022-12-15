© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Hmong culture inspires the values of the next mayor of Oakland, California

Published December 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

A slate of diverse candidates are coming into power after historic midterm victories. Among them is Sheng Thao, who will become the first Hmong-American to lead a major U.S. city when she’s sworn in as mayor of Oakland, California.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernades meets with her to hear more about her story and her progressive vision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now