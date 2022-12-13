© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Summit of African leaders gets underway in Washington, D.C.

Published December 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

A gathering of leaders from across the continent of Africa kicks off Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The White House hopes to use the summit to foster closer relationships with many nations as well as the leadership of the African Union.

NPR’s West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for a preview of what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now