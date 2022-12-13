© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Lasers create net energy from nuclear fusion

Published December 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California are announcing Tuesday that they’ve achieved a breakthrough with nuclear fusion technology.

Researchers zapped hydrogen fuel with lasers and generated more energy than the lasers put in. But a future with carbon-free fusion energy is still decades away.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omar Hurricane, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

