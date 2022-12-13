Cinematique Presents: Armageddon Time

Armageddon Time runs from Monday, January 16 through Wednesday, January 18. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Wilmington’s own Banks Repeta. Banks will be joining on January 16 for a Q & A following the film.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.