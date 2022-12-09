© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Best selling author Neil Pasricha continues to look for the awesome

Published December 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
"Our Book of Awesome" cover. (Leia Vita)
"Our Book of Awesome" cover. (Leia Vita)

Best-selling author and positivity advocate Neil Pasricha has amassed a new collection of small things that can make life brighter.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Pasricha about “Our Book of Awesome.”

Neil Pasricha. (Leia Vita)

Book excerpt: ‘Our Book of Awesome’

By Neil Pasricha

Excerpted from Our Book of Awesome: A Celebration of the Small Joys That Bring Us Together by Neil Pasricha. Copyright ©2022 Neil Pasricha. Published by Simon & Schuster Canada. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

