Tensions remain in China after recent unrest

On Wednesday, the Chinese government says it’s relaxing some of its “zero COVID” rules. The announcement comes after widespread protests in cities across the country, with citizens fed up with the sometimes-draconian lockdown measures that were in place.

The lockdowns also hampered the nation’s economy, a key way in which the ruling Chinese Communist Party has maintained a stable grasp on power. What does the set of new rules mean to the world’s number two economy and its people?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke to the Wall Street Journal’s bureau chief in Beijing Jonathan Cheng to find out.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.