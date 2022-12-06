© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

One-Day Pledge Drive 2022

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 6, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
For every pledge you make, 20 hot, nutritious meals will be donated to hungry adults and children..png

In the holiday spirit of giving, WHQR is partnering with Good Shepherd for the year-end pledge drive. When you support WHQR’s One-Day Drive on December 8th, 2022, you’re also supporting our local community. For every pledge made, investment advisor Bob Loweth will make a donation to Good Shepherd to provide 20 hot, nutritious meals to hungry adults and children.

Good Shepherd logo

Every pledge makes a difference for public radio and helps provide meals for those in need. Support WHQR with your pledge today and help our hungry and homeless neighbors.

Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
