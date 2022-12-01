© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Education in the Metaverse takes students back in history

Published December 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

Morehouse College history professor Dr. Ovell Hamilton is taking his students through Black history in the Metaverse. His course places students on a slave ship, in key moments in the Civil Rights movement and other moments in Black history which they can interact with in unprecedented ways.

Dr. Hamilton says this gives a new appreciation for history and entices his class like never before. He feels the future of education in the Metaverse will see a lot of growth in engaging students at every level. He joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

