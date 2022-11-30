© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
U.S. men's national soccer team onto next round of World Cup

Published November 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

The U.S. men’s soccer team came through a tense game against Iran Tuesday, eventually winning 1-0. The result means the U.S. advances to the knock-out round of the competition and will face a strong Netherlands team for a place in the quarterfinals.

NPR’s sports correspondent Tom Goldman is in Doha, Qatar, for the competition and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a look at what happened and what’s next for the team.

