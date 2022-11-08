Democrats sweep Mecklenburg County commission races again

Democrats kept all nine seats on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, holding off Republicans who hoped to gain a seat for the first time since 2018.

Republicans thought they could possibly ride a red wave to flip one or two seats and regain a spot at the dais.

Perhaps their best chance was the south Charlotte District 5 race between Democratic incumbent Laura Meier and Republican Matthew Ridenhour. He formerly represented the district.

But Meier won relatively easy, with more than 52 percent of the vote. She nationalized the race, highlighting that Ridenhour was against abortion rights.

After the race, Meier said she's ready to listen to her constituents.

"I’m listening, is all I have to say," she said. "I want to know what the voters think. I want to know what they want to see and hear and do. I’m ready."

All other district incumbents won their races. At-large incumbents Pat Cotham and Leigh Altman won re-election. They're joined by Arthur Griffin, a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.