What Elon Musk's history tells us about what he has in store for Twitter

Published November 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Elon Musk purchased Twitter and created an immediate firestorm over his actions at the company, he was a groundbreaking entrepreneur who had founded six companies over his career. Two of those companies — Tesla and Space X — have been revolutionary.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Ashlee Vance, who wrote the biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” about Musk’s latest venture with Twitter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

