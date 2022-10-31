© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
After close, contentious race, Lula to be president of Brazil again

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Brazil’s election is over, as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election. Lula won 50.9% of the votes to Bolsonaro’s 49.1% in the close and contentious race. Bolsonaro is yet to concede, causing concern for many inside and outside the country.

Anthony Faiola, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now