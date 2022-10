Dawn Zimmer was the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey in 2012, during Sandy, and the city experienced flooding from storm surge.

She joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the recovery effort and how the city and region has worked to become more resilient since.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.