A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo

Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.

People in the U.S. from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Nepal have been in a court battle since the Trump administration tried to revoke their TPS status. Talks with Biden administration officials to restore their status fell apart this week, so lawyers for the immigrants are going back to a federal appeals court.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with LA Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.