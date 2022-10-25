© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Three Girls From Bronzeville,' journalist Dawn Turner probes quirks of fate that shaped her

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

For a book excerpt, click here.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with journalist Dawn Turner about her book “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir about Race, Fate, and Sisterhood,” which explores the divergent life paths of herself, her sister and her best friend who all grew up in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now