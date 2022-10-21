UK Prime Minister Truss is out, but political turmoil continues

Following Liz Truss’ resignation on Thursday, the fate of UK politics has maintained its chaotic look. Multiple names are already in the frame to be the successor to the shortest-serving leader in British history — even her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

What’s next for UK politics and is the current instability the new norm? King’s College London politics professor Anand Menon is director of the thinktank UK in a Changing Europe and joins guest Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt for the latest.

