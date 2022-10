According to the Census Bureau, the percentage of elderly people living in poverty increased from 9.5% in 2020 to 10.7% last year.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” to see if this increase is a sign of a long-term trend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.