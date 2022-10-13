Northeast Raleigh shooting: WakeMed treating 4 patients, Raleigh Police says no suspects yet in custody

Updated at 8:39 p.m.

Raleigh Police reported in a tweet at 8:27 p.m. that a suspect from a Thursday evening shooting in northeast Raleigh is not yet in custody.

This remains an active investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time. Residents in the affected area are advised to remain in their homes until further notice. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

Raleigh police and city officials will provide an update at an 8:30 p.m. press conference on the shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday evening.

Earlier this evening, Raleigh Police advised residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh to remain indoors. Police alerted the public via social media at 5:55 p.m. of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

At 6:49 p.m., Raleigh PD further advised those living in the areas of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors and for drivers to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

A spokesperson for WakeMed told WUNC that four people from the scene were being treated at the hospital. The spokesperson did not provide the conditions of the patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he has instructed state law enforcement to assist in the response.

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

A supervisor with Raleigh 911 told WUNC that the area was considered an "active" crime scene. The Hedingham neighborhood is located in northeast Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to WUNC's request for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

