Northeast Raleigh shooting: WakeMed treating 4 patients, residents advised to remain indoors

Updated at 8:20 p.m.

Raleigh Police are advising residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh to remain indoors. Police alerted the public via social media at 5:55 p.m. of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

At 6:49 p.m., Raleigh PD further advised those living in the areas of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors and for drivers to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

A spokesperson for WakeMed told WUNC that four people from the scene are being treated at the hospital. The spokesperson did not provide the conditions of the patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper says he has instructed state law enforcement to assist in the response.

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

A supervisor with Raleigh 911 told WUNC that the area is considered an "active" crime scene. The Hedingham neighborhood is located in northeast Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to WUNC's request for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

