Northeast Raleigh shooting: WakeMed treating 4 patients, residents advised to remain indoors

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
A picture of lights on a police car.
Alejandro Mejía Greene/JubiloHaku
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Updated at 8:20 p.m.

Raleigh Police are advising residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh to remain indoors. Police alerted the public via social media at 5:55 p.m. of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

At 6:49 p.m., Raleigh PD further advised those living in the areas of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors and for drivers to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

A spokesperson for WakeMed told WUNC that four people from the scene are being treated at the hospital. The spokesperson did not provide the conditions of the patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper says he has instructed state law enforcement to assist in the response.

A supervisor with Raleigh 911 told WUNC that the area is considered an "active" crime scene. The Hedingham neighborhood is located in northeast Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to WUNC's request for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer