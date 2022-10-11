In 'Death of a Salesman,' Wendell Pierce stars as the patriarch of Broadway's 1st Black Loman family
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “The Wire” and “Treme” actor Wendell Pierce who stars as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman” which, for the first time on Broadway, centers around a Black Loman family.
McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis. (Joan Marcus)
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
