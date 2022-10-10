© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

A Little Lunch Music is Back!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
WHQR is excited to welcome back A Little Lunch Music to the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Monday, October 17 at 12pm, we hope you'll join us to hear a lunchtime concert by The Balourdet Quartet.

The Balourdet Quartet, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is currently in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program. The quartet received the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition as well as the top prize awarded in the 2021 Premio Paolo Borciani in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The group also received the Gold Medal in the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2021 Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.

Angela Bae, Violin

Justin DeFilippis, Violin

Benjamin Zannoni, Viola

Russell Houston, Cello

Thanks to Chamber Music of Wilmington for help in coordinating this exciting event!

A Little Lunch Music is a free, live gallery performance —and we'll provide light refreshments. Tickets are not required.

Mary Bradley
