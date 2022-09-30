Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The wife of a Supreme Court justice took questions yesterday from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Ginni Thomas, married to Clarence Thomas, said through her lawyer that she answered all questions that were put to her by the panel. She met with them behind closed doors for several hours. At issue - Ginni Thomas' text messages with key figures who are trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Here's NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: The House select committee's interview with Ginni Thomas arrived after months of negotiations. After her testimony, the committee's chairman concluded that Thomas still believes there was fraud in the 2020 election. Here's Chairman Bennie Thompson leaving the Capitol Thursday evening.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BENNIE THOMPSON: She thought it occurred but was not able to offer any proof.

GRISALES: Thomas' lawyer said she thought there were irregularities in President Biden's election, but the lawyer added Thomas was only focused on related investigations and condemned the January 6 attack. The committee's chairman hesitated to say she cooperated fully with the panel's questions.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THOMPSON: She saw it in terms of her answers.

GRISALES: The panel wanted to talk to Thomas about her conversations with two key figures in efforts to overturn the 2020 elections - then-President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and conservative lawyer John Eastman. Eventually, her answers could be shared publicly. Here's California Democrat Pete Aguilar, a member of the select panel.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETE AGUILAR: When it's relevant, we'll present it to the public.

GRISALES: Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said they'll next review the interview transcript to decide.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THOMPSON: We'll make a decision once we get - staff get a chance to look at the printout and all of that.

GRISALES: That plan will dictate whether Ginni Thomas' testimony is featured in the committee's next public hearing, which could be held later next month. Claudia Grisales, NPR News, the Capitol. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.