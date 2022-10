In Florida, more than 2 million homes and businesses are left without power in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The storm left Florida’s power grid severely damaged in spite of recent efforts to strengthen it.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan for the details.

