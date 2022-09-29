© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Dogs really do know when we're stressed. They can smell it on us

Published September 29, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dogs really do know when we're stressed. Apparently, they can smell it on us. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast collected samples of human breath and sweat from volunteers who were working on a challenging math problem. The pups could detect the stressed-out samples with more than 90% accuracy - proof that the doggy's nose knows.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.