Cape Fear Region schools set to close Friday for Hurricane Ian

Schools throughout the Cape Fear region will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 as forecasters expect significant rain and flooding due to Hurricane Ian.

Pender, Brunswick, Bladen and New Hanover schools all announced remote learning schedules for the day, with students, staff, and teachers staying home.

Brunswick Community College also announced a remote learning schedule for Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service brief predicted Ian to hit the Carolinas Friday and Saturday.

Expected impacts include heavy rain of 4 to 8 inches, with flooding, coastal flooding from 1 to 3 feet, and wind gusts from 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The latest storm total rainfall forecast through this weekend calls for 6-8 inches near the coast with 4-6 inches inland. A lot will depend on the eventual track and speed of Hurricane Ian. Continue to follow https://t.co/lgMVAcDucw for the latest forecast updates on Ian. pic.twitter.com/VPcHGU63TB — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 27, 2022

There may also be power outages and isolated tornadoes. Updates on the weather forecast are available at weather.gov/ilm, and further information about hazards and guidelines is available on your local county website.

