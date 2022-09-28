© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Cape Fear Region schools set to close Friday for Hurricane Ian

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published September 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a major storm before it runs into western Cuba and Florida, forecasters say.
Schools throughout the Cape Fear region will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 as forecasters expect significant rain and flooding due to Hurricane Ian.

Pender, Brunswick, Bladen and New Hanover schools all announced remote learning schedules for the day, with students, staff, and teachers staying home.

Brunswick Community College also announced a remote learning schedule for Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service brief predicted Ian to hit the Carolinas Friday and Saturday.

Expected impacts include heavy rain of 4 to 8 inches, with flooding, coastal flooding from 1 to 3 feet, and wind gusts from 40 to 45 miles per hour.

There may also be power outages and isolated tornadoes. Updates on the weather forecast are available at weather.gov/ilm, and further information about hazards and guidelines is available on your local county website.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
