Protests, political unrest and violent clashes plague Iran

Protests have continued in Iran and there have been violent clashes in the street. The protests were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody who was being held for not wearing a headscarf.

The unrest came in the same week that a bullish Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. He spoke about the protests, but focused more attention on criticizing the West and discussing the potential for a new nuclear arrangement.

Here & Now‘s security analyst Jim Walsh was at the UNGA and speaks to Robin Young about the latest news on Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

